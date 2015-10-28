Andrew Kovardakov

Day 8 - 404 Page

Andrew Kovardakov
Andrew Kovardakov
  • Save
Day 8 - 404 Page gradient geometric page web 404 ui daily ui challenge
Download color palette

Hello everyone!
My task on today: 404 Page (:

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Andrew Kovardakov
Andrew Kovardakov

More by Andrew Kovardakov

View profile
    • Like