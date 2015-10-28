Caleb Wilson
Charlie Tango

Scroll

Caleb Wilson
Charlie Tango
Caleb Wilson for Charlie Tango
Hire Us
  • Save
Scroll scroll animation gif scroll
Download color palette

Playing around with alternatives to an arrow or a mouse animation on a front page.

Thanks to @Kasper Andersen for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Charlie Tango
Charlie Tango
Hire Us

More by Charlie Tango

View profile
    • Like