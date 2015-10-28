🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Product design for a new lifestyle design brand from Stockholm. "A defining piece of art and function, the Arcus carabiner blends the ferocity of sharp edges with smooth body lines.
Crafted from Zinc alloy, the carabiner is light as a feather and won’t add unnecessary weight to your everyday carrying load, while its carefully selected size will prevent from having an uncomfortable and bulky pants pocket when carried.
Finished in a captivating Chrome Noir that won’t fade over time, the Arcus Carabiner keychain is a small piece of sophistication in your hand." http://www.svorn.net/