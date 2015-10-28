Alvin Addo

YouTube + Grace Hopper Conference

Alvin Addo
Alvin Addo
  • Save
YouTube + Grace Hopper Conference empower grace hopper engineer women internal youtube
Download color palette

Concept art I worked on for YouTube + Grace Hopper Conference (the world's largest gathering of women engineers) promotional materials. It's unofficial, since it wasn't able to make it out due to timing/edits, but still wanted to share the idea since it supports such an important message.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Alvin Addo
Alvin Addo

More by Alvin Addo

View profile
    • Like