Logan Faerber

Halloween Print

Logan Faerber
Logan Faerber
Hire Me
  • Save
Halloween Print halloween photoshop illustrator digital drawing poster illustration design print screen print
Download color palette

This was a Halloween inspired print that I designed for @Delicious Design League in Chicago, IL. It's a whopping 24x36 scene print and it's available now at http://deliciousdesignleague.com/store/artprints/steve-0

Logan Faerber
Logan Faerber
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Logan Faerber

View profile
    • Like