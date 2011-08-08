Rokas Sutkaitis

Bana Copu

Rokas Sutkaitis
Rokas Sutkaitis
  • Save
Bana Copu bana copu brand siti negative space negative space logo rokas rokis identity b c bc
Download color palette

B and C monogram (C in negative space).
Comments are welcome

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Rokas Sutkaitis
Rokas Sutkaitis

More by Rokas Sutkaitis

View profile
    • Like