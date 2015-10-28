Allegra Misonznick-Davidson

50 Elites

Allegra Misonznick-Davidson
Allegra Misonznick-Davidson
  • Save
50 Elites poster music 60s sixties microphone illustration primary vector vintage
Download color palette

Snippet of a Yelp Valencia event poster.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Allegra Misonznick-Davidson
Allegra Misonznick-Davidson

More by Allegra Misonznick-Davidson

View profile
    • Like