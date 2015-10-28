Jessie Jay

J&K Lockerby Engineering and Fabrication Company Nº 004

Jessie Jay
Jessie Jay
  • Save
J&K Lockerby Engineering and Fabrication Company Nº 004 roughen philadelphia typography retro seal badge old antique vintage logo engineering woodworking
Download color palette

Part 7 of a new branding system for jklockerby.com. A primary Logo.

Jessie Jay
Jessie Jay

More by Jessie Jay

View profile
    • Like