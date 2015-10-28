🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 9 in the Daily UI Challenge, today's challenge was "Social Share", share buttons are always used in a context, so I decided to layout a receipe card with a social paywall in front of it. In a real situation there would be alternative methods of bypassing the paywall as well, but the focus in this shot is on the social sharing.
Check out the Daily UI challenge website at www.http://dailyui.co
#dailyui