Green Daisy Goods ocean luggage tags santa cruz marijuana california packaging logo
Logo and packaging concept for a local edibles company. The play on 50's airlines luggage tags is a not to subtle invitation to take a trip ;) We felt the simple line work and gentler colors provided a nice relief from the visual cacophony the crowds the shelves of most dispensaries.

Enjoy!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
