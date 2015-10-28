Green Daisy Goods

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo and packaging concept for a local edibles company. The play on 50's airlines luggage tags is a not to subtle invitation to take a trip ;) We felt the simple line work and gentler colors provided a nice relief from the visual cacophony the crowds the shelves of most dispensaries.
Enjoy!