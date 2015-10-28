Philip Eggleston

Witch of the North

Witch of the North hand lettering witch lettering horror script type
My submission to this year's MN themed Shirt Show honoring a local landmark which may or may not have been the inspiration for Bob Dylan's All Along The Watchtower.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
