Jessie Jay

J&K Lockerby Engineering and Fabrication Company Nº 001

Jessie Jay
Jessie Jay
  • Save
J&K Lockerby Engineering and Fabrication Company Nº 001 roughen philadelphia typography retro seal badge old antique vintage logo pine woodworking
Download color palette

1 part of a new branding system for jklockerby.com, A pine branch and a square.

Jessie Jay
Jessie Jay

More by Jessie Jay

View profile
    • Like