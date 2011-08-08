Adrian Rodriguez

CSS and Type

The beauty of open web type and CSS3 can create some beautiful typography. Worked on a simple web project this weekend for a good friend of the family in need. Will post the link to facebook page later today.

Posted on Aug 8, 2011
