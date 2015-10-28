Austin Fonacier

Node.js logo

Node.js logo logo node.js
I saw this crazy thread going on in github https://github.com/nodejs/evangelism/issues/179. I decided to throw my hat into the mix with this immediately identifiable logo. I hand crafted a logo that the Node.js community can absolutely rally behind and call their own.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
