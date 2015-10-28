Jon frank

Movie App UI

Jon frank
Jon frank
  • Save
Movie App UI mockup ui app uiux
Download color palette

A fictional movie app I designed in part for fun and for a bit of practice. Sadly the design is massive so it wouldn't all fit, so some the detail is lost but the general look & feel is there.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Jon frank
Jon frank

More by Jon frank

View profile
    • Like