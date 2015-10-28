Rick Orozco
Ideaware

Optimista Color Wheel

Rick Orozco
Ideaware
Rick Orozco for Ideaware
Hire Us
  • Save
Optimista Color Wheel iphone appdesing interface ui ux animation gif
Download color palette

This is a real concept for selecting a color on a mood test. Slinding your finger over the wheel you select the color that you think represents your mood. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Ideaware
Ideaware
Hire Us

More by Ideaware

View profile
    • Like