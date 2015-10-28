Michael Thomas
Leap Logic

Logo Concept

Michael Thomas
Leap Logic
Michael Thomas for Leap Logic
Hire Us
  • Save
Logo Concept sketch concept logo brand branding catalog zoom
Download color palette

This is a concept from the first round of a branding process.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Leap Logic
Leap Logic
Hire Us

More by Leap Logic

View profile
    • Like