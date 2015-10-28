Chris Skillern

Osiyo (ᎣᏏᏲ)!

Osiyo (ᎣᏏᏲ)! reverse contrast typeface Cherokee
Long time no post! I'm taking a wild stab at a reverse contrast Cherokee typeface. This says "osiyo," or "hello" in Cherokee. I know this needs a lot of work, but I'm loving drawing characters I've never drawn before and learning something about my heritage in the process. Hope to share more as it progresses!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
