Osiyo (ᎣᏏᏲ)!

Long time no post! I'm taking a wild stab at a reverse contrast Cherokee typeface. This says "osiyo," or "hello" in Cherokee. I know this needs a lot of work, but I'm loving drawing characters I've never drawn before and learning something about my heritage in the process. Hope to share more as it progresses!