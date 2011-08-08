Gerardo Diaz

iOS Coffee Icon

Gerardo Diaz
Gerardo Diaz
  • Save
iOS Coffee Icon coffee icon ios
Download color palette

Final Version, bubbles needed to be redone, and improve the radius border based on Mitch's feedback. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Gerardo Diaz
Gerardo Diaz

More by Gerardo Diaz

View profile
    • Like