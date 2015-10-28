Sarah Lawrence
The Amazing Traveling Coffee Table

Sarah Lawrence for Roadie
The Amazing Traveling Coffee Table illustrator vintage antique traveling
Testing out some concepts for spot illustrations in a blog post coming up—in this example, a mother used Roadie to send her daughter an antique coffee table from Philadelphia to Atlanta.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
