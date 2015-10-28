Chris Vogel

The Cisc

The Cisc humor san francisco city icons illustration
I enjoy poking fun at my friends who live in different cities by making up fake abbreviations for their town and then claiming that’s what “real” locals call it. Of course it’s complete nonsense, but it has turned into a bit of a running gag that some enjoy more than others.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
