Ian Bakar

Minnesota Timberwolves Rebranding Concept

Ian Bakar
Ian Bakar
  • Save
Minnesota Timberwolves Rebranding Concept sports logo timberwolves minnesota basketball nba
Download color palette

Currently in progress. I'll have a PDF presentation coming soon

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Ian Bakar
Ian Bakar

More by Ian Bakar

View profile
    • Like