Cover design parody

Cover design parody economist illustration paradigm shift humanity hyperloop solar futurist hover car wheel
An illustration parody for The Economist magazine which I admire.

We know the future of the car will be driverless, but what about wheeless? How will technology influence transportation? First, it has to be more efficient, and save a lot of tires and resources.

Read further at - http://inforemix.com/v2/?pile_portfolio=reinventing-the-wheel

