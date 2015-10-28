🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Apparently it's National I Love You Day. Well, I love you all! Truly, thanks for supporting me and being great people. Without creative and kind friends, who knows where I'd be. Thanks to everyone who's given friendship, advice, critique and support over the years! I love you all!
(less cropped on the Instagrams)