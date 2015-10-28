Ennio Dybeli

Flash Message - Day 011 #dailyui

Flash Message - Day 011 #dailyui dial check boxes popup simple alert message flash dailyui
Day 11 of #dailyui challange!
This one was a very quick shot.. not quite happy with it, but some days are just like that :( .. 89 more to go!

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
