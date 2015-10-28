Last Island

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is an illustration I completed for a book cover. Once I get off of my lazy heiny and take pics of the book I will post the finished product. This is book three by author Louis Tridico in the Emma Eaton series. Head to Amazon and read this badboy but you may want to pick up the first two first. Happy Halloween!