Jelly's Jars Baby Food

Jelly's Jars Baby Food smiley face food rounded gotham cute head baby leaf branding logo
Logo for a new biodynamic food for babies. The solution for this challengingly long name was a smiling baby with leaves as hair.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
