Joshua Fortuna

Impossible Is Nothing

Joshua Fortuna
Joshua Fortuna
  • Save
Impossible Is Nothing dei gratia muhammad ali quote hand lettering typography type
Download color palette

A shirt design for an upcoming fundraiser for Dei Gratia & Co.. Check it out really soon.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Joshua Fortuna
Joshua Fortuna

More by Joshua Fortuna

View profile
    • Like