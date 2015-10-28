Adam Nielsen

Deer Final

spot illustration illustration mixed media gouache painting deer
That first illustration was a WIP / Test. This is the final piece. Got some great feedback. So I added a ear and antler.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
