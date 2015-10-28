TJ Egan

Daily UI // 005 App Icon

TJ Egan
TJ Egan
  • Save
Daily UI // 005 App Icon mixer ios mixtape cassette app icon icon app music challenge web 005 dailyui
Download color palette

I had a lot of fun with this one! I'm a huge music fan, so I figured I would base my icon off an imaginary mixtape app

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
TJ Egan
TJ Egan

More by TJ Egan

View profile
    • Like