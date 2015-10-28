Chris Basey
CoMedia Design

Insights Versions

Chris Basey
CoMedia Design
Chris Basey for CoMedia Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Insights Versions analytics versions dashboard
Download color palette

Part of a new dashboard showing the details of each individual file you have uploaded. A file status to show the health of that file (comments, views and other algorithmic stuff [clever people working that bit out]), a timeline of version of that file as well as some basic stst

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
CoMedia Design
CoMedia Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by CoMedia Design

View profile
    • Like