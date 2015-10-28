Iris—Your modern day life alert

Today I finally announced and showcased something I've been working on for the past few months. It's called Iris and it's a mobile modern day life alert. Currently for iOS. Here's a preview of it!

If you're interested, you can sign up for the beta (www.getiris.co) or read the post on creating it (https://medium.com/@imcatnoone/creating-a-modern-day-life-alert-f392de77214b#.qeji73wm6).