Dewi Simpson

Haunted House Print

Dewi Simpson
Dewi Simpson
  • Save
Haunted House Print happy house haunted halloween illustration design rubberstamp carved craft print stamp
Download color palette

A haunted house illustration I brought to life. I hand carved the rubber stamp and inked it up to create this print. Happy Halloween!

Dewi Simpson
Dewi Simpson

More by Dewi Simpson

View profile
    • Like