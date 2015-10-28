Chris Silverman

Haunted Homepage

Chris Silverman
Chris Silverman
Hire Me
  • Save
Haunted Homepage vassar halloween ghost
Download color palette

Something I'm working on for vassar.edu. (Sorry about the quality—that's what comes from turning smooth CSS animations into gifs :( )

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Chris Silverman
Chris Silverman
Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Chris Silverman

View profile
    • Like