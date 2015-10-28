Gwen Betts

Mendix MVP T-shirt Design

Gwen Betts
Gwen Betts
  • Save
Mendix MVP T-shirt Design mvp shirt tshirt mendix
Download color palette

We recently started an MVP program for our ecosystem of developers. Each MVP will be recognized publicly, but they're also receive a t -shirt. Cue more t-shirt designs! The "vintage" look prints nicely on tees from the last batch we did.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Gwen Betts
Gwen Betts

More by Gwen Betts

View profile
    • Like