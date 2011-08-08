Ivo Ruijters | Around Seven

Where to put 'Create account'?

Where to put 'Create account'? login form dutch
Creating a login form that will be used on a lot of different sites (with different designs, so it should match with almost everything).
It's in dutch, but I'm not sure where to put the 'Create account' ('Een account aanmaken) text. I've tried putting it next to the submit button but that becomes to messy. Any suggestions?

Posted on Aug 8, 2011
