Mike DiLuigi

Personal Logo Animation

Mike DiLuigi
Mike DiLuigi
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Logo Animation after effects 2d mike personal logo animation motion
Download color palette

Check out the full version: https://vimeo.com/143918904

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Mike DiLuigi
Mike DiLuigi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike DiLuigi

View profile
    • Like