Isaac LeFever

The Invasion

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Hire Me
  • Save
The Invasion invasion suberbia houses ufo aliens vector poster illustration
Download color palette

Crop of a fun project I'm working on for a client this week. They're having me whip up some quick illustrated fake movie posters themed around horror and sci fi. This one has been my favorite so far.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
Hire Me

More by Isaac LeFever

View profile
    • Like