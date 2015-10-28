Michael Green

Social Share - #DailyUI 010

Michael Green
Michael Green
  • Save
Social Share - #DailyUI 010 apple watch share social running apple watch 010 dailyui
Download color palette

10% done!

I'm catching up on #DailyUI so this is a bit late. I have wanted to do an apple watch mockup for a while so I took this opportunity. I have no motivation to run so I figured a crude running app that honestly showed runners motivations would be pretty funny.

On to the next one!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Michael Green
Michael Green

More by Michael Green

View profile
    • Like