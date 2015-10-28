Shot 020 - Thermostat Widget

A quick stab at a temperature gauge that may (sort of) make sense within a connected home. The idea is to ambiently communicate temperature with colour, track 24-hour time with an outer dotted line, and facilitate manual control as an override. Perhaps it could even listen for key word strings (e.g. "too hot") and adapt accordingly.

Wish I had tried something other than a radial interface this time, seems like the go-to solution right now but maybe there's another way. There's a few ideas that needed to be worked in but I guess I went for speed today. Let's see what tomorrow brings..

@2x. Thoughts welcome.