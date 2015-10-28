Thomas Jockin

7 Spots Left for TypeThursday November

7 Spots Left for TypeThursday November new york city nyc brooklyn typography ux lettering font type meetup
Only 7 spots are left for TypeThursday November.
You don't want to miss out on the fun, do you?

RSVP now. https://typethursdaynovember.eventbrite.com

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
