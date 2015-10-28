Ethan Unzicker

Eye Can

Eye Can
Design taught me I can. I got interested in design in high school, forgot about it for a while, then came back to it about 5 years ago. In these past 5 years I've said to myself "I can't do this design stuff..." more times than I can count. But, 5 years and several happy clients later, I'm think I'm finally starting to realize, with some hard work and patience, I can do this design stuff.

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
