Design taught me I can. I got interested in design in high school, forgot about it for a while, then came back to it about 5 years ago. In these past 5 years I've said to myself "I can't do this design stuff..." more times than I can count. But, 5 years and several happy clients later, I'm think I'm finally starting to realize, with some hard work and patience, I can do this design stuff.