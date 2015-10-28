Chad Michael Studio

St.Laurent Gin

Dribbble brothers and sisters! New project up on the studio website and Behance. I had a blast on this and it is definitely one of my favorites to date. If you are ever in Canada feel free to grab a bottle!

https://www.behance.net/gallery/30691089/St-Laurent-Gin
www.chadmichaelstudio.com

Spirits, smoke, and specialty goods.

