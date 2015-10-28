🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dribbble brothers and sisters! New project up on the studio website and Behance. I had a blast on this and it is definitely one of my favorites to date. If you are ever in Canada feel free to grab a bottle!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/30691089/St-Laurent-Gin
www.chadmichaelstudio.com