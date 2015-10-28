Wordbird Settings

Thalida Noel

Initial concept of the options/settings page for WordBird, a Chrome extension I'm making that'll allow you to change any word on a site to a word/phrase of your choosing.

GitHub Repo: https://github.com/thalida/WordBird
Icons: http://budicon.buditanrim.co/

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
