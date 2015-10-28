Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk

Design Ved Business Card

Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk
Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk
  • Save
Design Ved Business Card vedic sanskrit interior designer lettering typography design identity business card branding
Download color palette

Business card designed for Design Ved - an Interior firm.

---

Check out our portfolio @ ultramultra.com or like us on Facebook

A182be802596e5f0379b09297266d18f
Rebound of
Design Ved
By Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk
Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk
Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk

More by Ultra Multra | Designers @ desk

View profile
    • Like