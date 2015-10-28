Zachery Lewis
Medina Ohio Bicentennial

Medina Ohio Bicentennial gold logo mark 200 medina ohio bicentennial gradient typography logo
Here is one rejected direction for a small town here in Ohio. Wanted to share! Hope y'all like! Also remember to follow for more updates :)

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
