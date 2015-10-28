Thomas Jockin

9 Spots Left for TypeThursday November

9 Spots Left for TypeThursday November new york city nyc brooklyn typography ux lettering font type meetup
Only 9 spots are left for TypeThursday November.
RSVP and you'll make sure you can join the fun.

https://typethursdaynovember.eventbrite.com

Posted on Oct 28, 2015
