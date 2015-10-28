Tyler Carmical

Murderers!

Tyler Carmical
Tyler Carmical
  • Save
Murderers! sticker mule murder halloween
Download color palette

When I was a kid murderers where always out to get me. I had to be extra careful, and set traps in my room so that it would wake me up if any murderers came to get me.

Halloween mule animation still 2x
Rebound of
Halloween Playoff! What terrified you as a kid!?
By Sticker Mule
View all tags
Posted on Oct 28, 2015
Tyler Carmical
Tyler Carmical

More by Tyler Carmical

View profile
    • Like