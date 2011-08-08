Anthony Wartinger

Canvas Fruit Icons

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Canvas Fruit Icons icons fruit banana orange strawberry apple pear watermelon canvas texture
Download color palette

Daily Design. Fun with Fruit.

A set of canvas style fruit icons.

See them large here. http://awartinger.tumblr.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.
Hire Me

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like