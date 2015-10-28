Design Ved

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ved is a Sanskrit word meaning ‘Knowledge’. Interior firm Designved armed with the knowledge of Modern and traditional Interior setting has stepped to answer the need of changing lifestyle of the people. Changing values, economies and cultures are influencing how we live and ultimately, the place we live in. After some research and taking the client input, we felt the company logo should reflect Indian Typography, modern and vedic design. The brown rusty background for the earthy feel and the golden text to make it look rich and royal. It was quite challenging to create a brand logo for a client who is also a creative in their own way but we must admit, this project has been a joy to work on.
---
Check out our portfolio @ ultramultra.com or like us on Facebook