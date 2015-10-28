Design Ved

Ved is a Sanskrit word meaning ‘Knowledge’. Interior firm Designved armed with the knowledge of Modern and traditional Interior setting has stepped to answer the need of changing lifestyle of the people. Changing values, economies and cultures are influencing how we live and ultimately, the place we live in. After some research and taking the client input, we felt the company logo should reflect Indian Typography, modern and vedic design. The brown rusty background for the earthy feel and the golden text to make it look rich and royal. It was quite challenging to create a brand logo for a client who is also a creative in their own way but we must admit, this project has been a joy to work on.

